Browns Quietly Land Rising Offensive Mind From Ravens

It’s common when a new coach gets hired in the NFL for them to bring a handful of familiar faces with them to their new destination. There is plenty of room for new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken to do just that, as this coaching staff is dying for some new energy.

Monken has plenty of work to do overhauling this offense to get it out of the mud, and it would be wise of him to bring some friends alongside him from the Baltimore Ravens, where they had one of the league’s most explosive offenses during his tenure. Fortunately, he is already doing exactly that, as he recently hired another former Ravens assistant.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 recently took to X to point out Cleveland’s new hire. Monken has reportedly hired former Ravens offensive analyst Ian Kolste to join his staff in Cleveland.

“Another hire for new #Browns coach Todd Monken: Ian Kolste, a former #Ravens offensive analyst, per league source, and @whitworth offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and record-setting quarterback.”

Another hire for new #Browns coach Todd Monken: Ian Kolste, a former #Ravens offensive analyst, per league source, and @whitworth offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and record-setting quarterback

Monken is cleaning out Baltimore’s coaching staff on his way out the door. He has already hired nine-year Ravens veteran Travis Switzer as offensive coordinator, George Warhop for offensive line coach in what will be his second tenure in Cleveland, Danny Breyer as passing game coordinator, and now Kolste.

Defensive coordinator remains vacant as the Browns have to find common ground with Jim Schwartz. He made it to the final round of head coaching interviews, but after Cleveland chose Monken instead, Schwartz was reportedly upset and packed up his stuff and left despite still being under contract.

Monken and the front office would surely love to have him back, but the ship may have sailed. The Browns are going to have to either repair the relationship or do him a solid and void the rest of his contract so he can go take a similar role elsewhere.

It’s impressive that Monken was able to take so many members of the Ravens staff even though former head coach John Harbaugh left to coach the New York Giants. One would think Harbaugh would have taken everybody, but Monken clearly had some pull behind the scenes in his own right.

