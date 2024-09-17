Browns Radio Host Points To 1 Unit As ‘Difference Maker’ In Week 2

The Cleveland Browns finally celebrated Victory Monday after earning the team’s first win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Cleveland improved significantly on the offensive side, racking up 297 yards of offense without turning the ball over in the contest.

Defensively, the Browns held strong throughout the game and thwarted a last-minute rally attempt by the Jaguars with the game on the line.

Yet Browns radio host Tony Rizzo believed one unit had a more impressive Week 2 showing than either the offense or defense.

ESPN Cleveland’s X account shared a video from “The Really Big Show,” a clip where Rizzo praised the special teams unit for its outstanding day.

“I thought your special teams yesterday were a difference maker,” Rizzo said.

The radio host pointed to the team’s two kickers as having a significantly strong day this past weekend.

Punter Corey Bojorquez had the play of the day in the fourth quarter as he downed a punt inside the two-yard line.

Bojorquez’s punt allowed defensive end Alex Wright to sack quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the next play, giving the Browns a five-point cushion that prevented Jacksonville from tying the game with a field goal.

Rizzo also pointed out Dustin Hopkins’ efforts as the kicker nailed all three field goals he attempted on Sunday, including a 53-yard attempt in the second quarter to give the Browns a 10-0 lead at the time.

Cleveland’s special teams unit was anything but special in the season opener against Dallas as the unit allowed a punt return to be returned for a touchdown in that contest.

