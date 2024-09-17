PFF Awards Browns WR The Team’s Highest Grade From Week 2

Fans of the Cleveland Browns would give their franchise high marks for earning their first victory of the 2024 regular season over the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

The Browns looked competent on offense, scoring on all three first-half drives en route to an 18-13 victory.

Cleveland’s defense was stout, keeping the Jaguars out of the endzone for much of the game, especially in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

Yet it’s not just the fans giving the Browns high marks after wrapping up their first regular season victory in Week 2.

PFF also announced their grades for the competition on X this week.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy earned the highest mark from PFF for Week 2, finishing with a grade of 80.8 to best his Cleveland teammates.

The highest-graded Browns in Week 2 vs the Jaguars: 🥇 Jerry Jeudy – 80.8

🥈 Dawand Jones – 76.0

🥉 Ronnie Hickman Jr. – 75.4

🏅 Deshaun Watson – 72.2

🏅 Rodney McLeod – 71.9 (min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/zvghvhgZ8K — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) September 16, 2024

Jeudy earned the high mark as he caught five of his six targets for 73 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per catch with a long play of 30 yards.

The wide receiver was not the only offensive player who received high marks for his performance.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones received the second-best grade from PFF for the week, finishing with a 76.0 mark on Sunday.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson also finished fourth-best among his Cleveland teammates with a 72.2 mark.

Watson finished the game going 22-of-34 for 186 yards in the yards in the air, adding 20 rushing yards and a score on five carries.

Defensively, safeties Ronnie Hickman Jr. and Rodney McLeod finished with the third- and fifth-best marks, respectively, for the Browns.

Both players finished three tackles on the day, and Hickman added a pass deflection to his totals.

NEXT:

Andrew Siciliano Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson