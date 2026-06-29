Browns Announce Open Practice Schedule For Training Camp

Anticipation is building for the Cleveland Browns’ 2026 training camp, which is set to begin in late July. Rookies are scheduled to report to the team’s CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea on July 23, with veterans arriving on July 28.

After the first few workouts take place, fans will be allowed to get an up-close look at this year’s squad. With so many new faces on hand, including head coach Todd Monken, edge rusher Jared Verse, and 10 rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft, it should be an exciting time for everyone.

With that in mind, the Browns have announced the open practice schedule for training camp, setting aside nine dates for fans to attend.

“See you soon, Dawg Pound!” the Browns posted.

Camp will be open to fans on July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 4-8, and Aug. 11-12. Gates open at 12:30 p.m., and practice starts at 1:30 p.m.

There will be multiple familiar attractions, including the Puppy Pound pet adoption center, the 40-yard dash experience, the Browns Pro Shop, food and beverage snack shacks, and a variety of local food trucks. A new fan activation area will offer the chance to win daily prizes, including autographed items and game tickets.

Season ticket holders can reserve their training camp tickets on Tuesday, July 14. Tickets for other fans will be available on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m.

Each of the open practices will have a theme, including Superhero Day on Aug. 4, Military Appreciation on Aug. 5, Youth Football on Aug. 7, and University Hospitals Rainbow Day on Aug. 12.

Coming off an encouraging series of minicamps and OTAs, training camp is likely to be highlighted by the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. The outcome is likely to determine the track of the Browns’ season.

Fans can also get their first look at Monken’s hard-working approach and how Verse fits into the defense replacing Myles Garrett. Rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are also likely to make a noticeable impression.

All in all, it should be a good way to build even more momentum for the upcoming campaign.

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