Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Browns Radio Host Urges Fans Not To Give Up On Team

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland sports fans are arguably the most loyal of any market in the nation, but they also have the habit of expecting the worst.

The Cleveland Browns are 1-2 after falling to the New York Giants on Sunday, and there are plenty of reasons for their fans to be concerned, starting with the continued poor play of quarterback Deshaun Watson, the former three-time Pro Bowler.

Tony Rizzo of ESPN, however, implored fans to relax and not give up on the team.

The Browns will visit the Las Vegas Raiders, who are also 1-2, this Sunday, and Rizzo believes the Browns will win because of the issues the Raiders are dealing with.

Gardner Minshew II, the Raiders’ starting quarterback, has struggled with turnovers, and Las Vegas’ defense is one of the NFL’s worst to start this season.

Las Vegas fell by 14 points in Week 3 to the Carolina Panthers, who could very well be the worst team in the league.

Cleveland has plenty of issues to sort out on both sides of the ball as it prepares for a three-game road trip that will include games against the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has to find a way to unlock the Watson of old and improve on a passing offense that is 30th in yards and 32nd in net yards gained per pass attempt.

The Browns’ ground game could also stand to improve, as they rank just 24th in rushing yards so far this season, and they need to find a way to force more turnovers on defense.

Robert Marvi
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

