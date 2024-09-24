Gregg Williams Says He’s Concerned About Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson

With a 1-2 record, the Cleveland Browns have plenty of issues to sort out as they prepare to visit the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be stuck in a mystifying funk, and they have plenty of deficiencies on both sides of the football.

Gregg Williams said on the “COME GET SOME” show that the body language being exhibited by Watson is troubling and that it is preventing him from conversing with head coach Kevin Stefanski to make the right adjustments when Cleveland’s offense isn’t on the field.

Gregg Williams is concerned about what he has seen from Deshaun Watson & Kevin Stefanski. "In between series, that's when good coaches & players make adjustments. You can't do that when you have a towel over your head & you're not sitting around anybody else." –@CoachGreggSB44 pic.twitter.com/PDj60RjfgK — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) September 24, 2024

Once upon a time, Watson was one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, and he made three straight Pro Bowls while leading the league in passing yards in 2020 as a member of the Houston Texans.

But since coming to Cleveland in 2022, Watson has almost looked like he has forgotten to play high-level football.

In 15 games with the Browns, he has completed just 59.3 percent of his pass attempts and thrown for 2,768 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

That comes in contrast to the 14,539 passing yards, 104 passing touchdowns and the 67.8 percent pass completion rate he had in 54 games with the Texans.

The Browns’ offense currently ranks 25th in points, 27th in first downs and 30th in passing yards, and they haven’t reached 20 points in any of their three games so far.

In their 21-15 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, they had just 217 total yards of offense and converted on just four of their 14 third-down situations.

The one saving grace for them may be that the AFC North, which looked like arguably the strongest division in the NFL when the season started, has a couple of teams that are struggling.

The Baltimore Ravens, who were picked by some to reach the Super Bowl, are 1-2 and the Cincinnati Bengals are inexplicably 0-3 after losing to the Washington Commanders on Monday.

