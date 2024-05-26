Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 26, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rank Among AFC’s Oldest Teams Heading In 2024

Browns Rank Among AFC’s Oldest Teams Heading In 2024

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

Browns GM Andrew Berry has been praised for finding and retaining talent, a prospect that is a double-edged sword for Cleveland.

While retaining talent develops continuity, Berry must continue acquiring younger talent for head coach Kevin Stefanski to develop and meet salary cap requirements.

With just six draft picks in 2024, Cleveland relied heavily on signing veteran free agents and re-signing players from the 2023 team to compose this season’s roster.

It should come as no surprise that Cleveland ranks among the oldest teams in the AFC as the team built a roster to compete this year for a second consecutive playoff appearance and an AFC North championship.

Using online team rosters on Memorial Day weekend, the Browns unofficially are the fourth-oldest team in the AFC with an average age north of 26 years old, ranking just behind Buffalo, Houston, and Jacksonville.

Cleveland has 12 players who are 30 years or older on this year’s roster, and Amari Cooper will join that list next month.

The Browns and the Texans both have a dozen tricenarians on their roster, tying for the lead in this category.

Having a veteran group surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson is important to allow the offense a chance to succeed in new coordinator Ken Dorsey’s first season on the job.

Defensively, coordinator Jim Schwartz has the core of his unit back from 2023, a fact that should help the Browns continue to succeed in 2024.

With an aging roster, the Browns need to pounce on their opportunities to chase an AFC North crown and a deep playoff run this season.

The negative aspect of an older roster is the window closes much sooner on teams like Cleveland that are long in the tooth.

NEXT:  PFF Ranks All 8 NFL Divisions After Offseason Moves
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

PFF Ranks All 8 NFL Divisions After Offseason Moves

1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 13: (L-R) Head coach Frank Reich and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley of the Carolina Panthers look on during Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp at Bank of America Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Duce Staley Explains His Fiery Approach To Coaching

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

33rd Team Reveals Jameis Winston's 2024 Contract Incentives

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Asks Burning Question Browns Fans Have About Ken Dorsey's Role

1 day ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have 3 Veterans Rank In Top 30 Players Over 30

1 day ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Believes 1 Player's Absence From OTAs Benefits WR Group

1 day ago

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings smiles before the start of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Colts defeated the Vikings 12-10.

Browns Should Target 1 Free Agent RB

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defender Shares Two-Word Response To Wild Stat

2 days ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Bold Statement About 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Browns Rank Second In NFL In 1 Intriguing Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Reveals What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns

3 days ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed During OTAs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Dustin Hopkins' Status At OTAs

3 days ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns WR

3 days ago

Free-Agent LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush Praises Jim Schwartz As Reason He Signed With Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

4 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Analyst Reveals Jedrick Wills' Status For OTA Workouts

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

4 days ago

Browns Nation