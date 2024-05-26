Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 26, 2024
PFF Ranks All 8 NFL Divisions After Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The NFL ranked the Cleveland Browns 2024 regular season schedule as the toughest in the league based on the opponents’ 2023 regular season ranking.

With three AFC North teams making the playoffs and the entire division finishing with a winning record, it’s no surprise that the division earned a top ranking from PFF.

For the second season in a row, the AFC North was named the NFL’s toughest division by PFF this week.

The talent for this division is impressive, PFF wrote.

Starting with the Browns, Cleveland finished second in the division with an 11-6 record last year and sported one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2023.

Myles Garrett won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, the first of what fans hope will be multiple wins for a Browns defender.

The Baltimore Ravens finished with the best record in the NFL last season while quarterback Lamar Jackson won the league MVP award.

Pittsburgh also made the playoffs as the Steelers with a 10-7 record.

This season, Pittsburgh will have a different quarterback under center after trading away first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and signing Russell Wilson to a one-year contract for 2024.

The Cincinnati Bengals finished 9-8 last year and will return quarterback Joe Burrow this season after missing a large portion of the 2023 season.

After the AFC North, the AFC East featuring two playoff teams – the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins – ranked as the second-toughest division in the NFL.

The NFC East – a division that matches up against all AFC North teams for the 2024 schedule – finished as the third-ranked conference.

