Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action.

Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which he has settled.

However, the league can still appeal the verdict and the final decision could add some games to his suspension.

But while Watson will return around the middle of the season, his new teammates like Demetric Felton are already feeling the changes.

92.3 The Fan Assistant Brand Manager Keith Britton tweeted, “#Browns RB/WR Demetric Felton on biggest difference at QB w/ Watson: ‘It seems like Deshaun, he sees things really early. As you’re coming out of your breaks, sometimes the ball is going to be there, immediately. And it gets there with some touch, too.'”

Felton added, “He’s really good at spotting things, seeing the openings in the defense and he’s able to get it to us really accurately. That’s something I’ve been really liking about Deshaun.”

That ability to see the play before it materializes will be put into play once he returns to the field, possibly by Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

A New Era Of The Browns Passing Game

For now, Jacoby Brissett will take over for Watson and he will try to lead the Browns to as many victories as possible.

But once Watson returns, the team’s passing game will go to a new level.

Aside from Felton, he will look for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom the Browns traded for this offseason.

Likewise, tight end David Njoku could have a breakout season with Watson behind center.

Those players can take the pressure off Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the team’s vaunted run attack.