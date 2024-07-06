Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, July 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns RB Shares Interesting Video With 3 Fellow Runners

Browns RB Shares Interesting Video With 3 Fellow Runners

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With Browns running back Nick Chubb still on the mend, Cleveland potentially will need a replacement starter for a significant portion of the season.

Despite third-year athlete Jerome Ford primarily filling that role in 2023, the Browns added running backs Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman to the roster this offseason to compete for playing time.

Could another running back stake their claim to increased playing time in 2024?

If so, Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. can point to the work he has put in with fellow third-year running backs this offseason to credit his success.

Strong re-posted a video that trainer Josh Hicks shared on Twitter, showing Strong working out with Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker II, and Dameon Pierce during the team’s break from football in July.

In the video, the quartet runs through multiple drills using cones and trash cans to simulate defenders and work on their footwork.

Hicks specializes in working with running backs during the offseason and has helped multiple NFL athletes in the past.

Strong is entering his second season in Cleveland after the Browns acquired the running back last year via trade from the New England Patriots.

Last season, the second-year athlete started one contest and played in all 17 games for the Browns.

The running back recorded 291 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground while Strong caught all seven passes thrown his way for 42 receiving yards.

Cleveland also has rookie running back Aidan Robbins and second-year athlete John Kelly Jr. on the roster heading into the team’s training camp later this month.

NEXT:  Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns LB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns LB

19 mins ago

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

DraftKings Reveals Nick Chubb's Comeback Player Award Odds

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares Surprising Statistic About Kevin Stefanski's Longevity

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Analyst Names Brown QB In Top-10 Rankings

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

CBS Sports Ranks Multiple Browns CBs Among NFL Elite

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

ESPN Gives Intriguing Ranking To Young Browns Players

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares Viral Video Of Holiday Workout

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Denzel Ward #21 and Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns react against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Gives Interesting Rank To Browns Secondary

3 days ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Share Sad News About Mascot

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea smiles during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Coach Chad O'Shea Praises 1 Player's Progress

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Reveals Shocking Statistic About Cleveland Browns Stadium

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Browns OL Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Hints Nick Chubb Could Be Ready For Season Opener

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Second Site Rumored For Possible New Stadium

5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Darius Slay Makes Strong Statement About Browns Athlete

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Changes Will Benefit Deshaun Watson

5 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jack Conklin Makes Bold Statement About Return

6 days ago

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,

Browns Draft Pick Could Be Surprising 53-Man Roster Casualty

6 days ago

browns helmet

Browns Veteran WR Needs Strong Training Camp Performance

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Update Targets Early-Season Action As Goal

6 days ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

3 Browns DTs Rumored To Be On Trading Block

7 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Identifies 1 Position Where Depth Chart Is Not Set

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Analyst Suggest Browns WR Corp Could Be Among NFL's Best

7 days ago

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

AP Report Makes Case Against Building New Stadium

1 week ago

Browns Nation