Browns RB Shares Interesting Video With 3 Fellow Runners

With Browns running back Nick Chubb still on the mend, Cleveland potentially will need a replacement starter for a significant portion of the season.

Despite third-year athlete Jerome Ford primarily filling that role in 2023, the Browns added running backs Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman to the roster this offseason to compete for playing time.

Could another running back stake their claim to increased playing time in 2024?

If so, Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. can point to the work he has put in with fellow third-year running backs this offseason to credit his success.

Strong re-posted a video that trainer Josh Hicks shared on Twitter, showing Strong working out with Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker II, and Dameon Pierce during the team’s break from football in July.

In the video, the quartet runs through multiple drills using cones and trash cans to simulate defenders and work on their footwork.

Hicks specializes in working with running backs during the offseason and has helped multiple NFL athletes in the past.

Strong is entering his second season in Cleveland after the Browns acquired the running back last year via trade from the New England Patriots.

Last season, the second-year athlete started one contest and played in all 17 games for the Browns.

The running back recorded 291 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground while Strong caught all seven passes thrown his way for 42 receiving yards.

Cleveland also has rookie running back Aidan Robbins and second-year athlete John Kelly Jr. on the roster heading into the team’s training camp later this month.

