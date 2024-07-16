Nick Chubb Displays Impressive Strength In Viral Video

The debate this offseason surrounding Browns running back Nick Chubb has been when the veteran athlete would make his return to the field after suffering multiple injuries to the same knee last year.

Throughout the offseason, videos of the Cleveland favorite have emerged, showcasing Chubb’s work to return to playing shape before the start of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Yet another video has emerged this week, this time displaying the running back’s impressive strength as he continues his rehab process.

Analyst Ari Meirov shared on Twitter a viral video of Chubb as he squatted over 540 pounds, demonstrating how far he has progressed from multiple knee surgeries.

This is #Browns RB Nick Chubb squatting 540+ pounds—just 8 months after undergoing multiple significant knee surgeries. Insanity.pic.twitter.com/JlWnad2Wdm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 15, 2024

What makes Chubb’s feat even more impressive is the timeframe in which he performed the exercise.

Chubb had his last surgery to repair ligaments in his knee in November, placing him just eight months out from squatting nearly twice his weight.

In the video, Chubb performs the exercise twice, placing significant stress on his knees as he uses both legs to push the weight back up to his original standing position.

Although Chubb has not provided a public timetable for his return to the Browns this season, speculation has mounted that the running back is targeting the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys for his return.

Chubb suffered the injury during a Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, missing nearly the entire season for the first time in his professional career.

While at Georgia, Chubb suffered an ACL injury to the same knee and returned to the field the next season for the SEC school.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction About AFC North This Season