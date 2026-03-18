Insider Urges Browns To Take Next Step This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have a long road ahead if they want to improve in 2026. Even with several months remaining before the season begins, the work to fix last year’s issues has already started.

There will be multiple key checkpoints throughout the offseason, but few are as important as Organized Team Activities. OTAs give teams a chance to install systems, build chemistry, and begin shaping their identity through voluntary, non-contact practices.

Speaking on the Orange and Brown Talk, Dan Labbe stressed just how critical this period will be for the team. He emphasized that the Browns cannot afford to treat OTAs lightly.

“Treat the spring like you haven’t accomplished anything,” Labbe said. “Treat the spring like you’ve won eight games in the last two years. Show up. And it’s not that big of an ask to show up to OTAs and minicamp.”

For teams that consistently reach the playoffs and dominate their competition, OTAs can feel routine. That should not be the mindset for the Browns, according to Labbe. He believes Cleveland must approach this period with urgency.

OTAs will be a critical opportunity for new head coach Todd Monken and his staff to implement their system, establish expectations, and begin shaping the team’s identity. With so many changes already made this offseason and more likely to come, these sessions will be the first real chance for players and coaches to come together and start operating as a cohesive unit.

Scheduled to run from May through June, OTAs will allow the Browns to build chemistry, communication, and lay the foundation for how they want to play.

In many ways, this stretch could set the tone for the entire season. If the team approaches it with the right energy and focus, it may help create the consistency and confidence the team has been missing.

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