Browns Receive Bad News About Rumored QB Target

No one is really sure what the Cleveland Browns will do, but there has been a lot of speculation about them picking up another quarterback in the offseason. Whether they do that through the draft or via a trade is anyone’s guess, but it’s a definite possibility.

However, if they try to get a new QB from another team, it could be tough. For example, a new interview highlighted by Zac Jackson on social media proves that San Francisco 49ers’ coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch hold Mac Jones in high regard.

Speaking about Jones, Shanahan said he’d be “very surprised” if he wasn’t with the team next year. As for Lynch, he said that Jones has made the team better and was “outstanding.”

“I know we’re a better football team with Mac Jones on our roster,” Lynch said.

After reading this interview, Jackson made his opinion obvious: the Niners want to hold onto Jones.

“Via the 49ers transcript, what Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch said today about Mac Jones. Translation: The price will be high,” Jackson posted on X.

Via the 49ers transcript, what Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch said today about Mac Jones. Translation: The price will be high! pic.twitter.com/4GwHnoENvk — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 22, 2026

It is important to note that Lynch didn’t completely shut the door on Jones leaving San Francisco, stating that “you always listen” to other teams who are picking up the phone, but it seems like he and his head coach are aligned on Jones’ value.

He really did prove his worth this year. After Brock Purdy went down with an injury, Jones was 5-3 as a starter for the 49ers, throwing for over 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns.

As the offseason approached, a lot of Browns fans saw Jones as an attainable target, someone who could become a starting quarterback in Cleveland. The plan seemed simple: acquire Jones, shift Shedeur Sanders to the backup QB, and spend draft picks on other players who could improve the offensive line.

With these statements from San Francisco, that plan seems far less likely. But even if the 49ers work hard to retain Jones, the Browns have options. There are other trades or free agency acquisitions they can make if they wish to change their quarterback situation. It sounds like Jones is staying put in San Francisco, though that’s not 100 percent guaranteed.

If so, Cleveland will have other routes it can take.

NEXT:

2 Browns Defenders Named Finalists For Major NFL Awards