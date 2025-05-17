Browns Receive Interesting Grade For Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns will enter the season with a somewhat revamped roster.

More importantly, they will have a revamped quarterback room, and while they might not have the most talent there, the fact that they’ve started looking again is a big step in the right direction.

Granted, Deshaun Watson’s injury left them no choice, but it seemed like they were heading in that direction anyway.

Notably, that’s why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report gave them a ‘B’ grade for their offseason moves.

In his latest column, he raved about the team’s acquisitions in the NFL Draft and their renewed pursuit of a quarterback:

“Arguably the best thing the Cleveland Browns have done over the last couple of years was finally admitting that Deshaun Watson isn’t going to solve the franchise’s quarterback woes. After convincing Garrett to stick around, the Browns threw multiple darts at the quarterback position. They brought back Joe Flacco, traded for Kenny Pickett and drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders,” Knox wrote. “The Browns managed to add three potential rookie starters in Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger and Quinshon Judkins, though the overall roster may not be markedly better than it was in 2024.”

You can’t blame the Browns for rolling the dice on Watson, at least from a football perspective.

Baker Mayfield didn’t look like a franchise-caliber quarterback at the time, and Watson was posting MVP-caliber numbers.

Nevertheless, it had become painfully evident that there was no reason to keep pushing this failed experiment.

As owner Jimmy Haslam said, the team made a mistake, and they have to move on and fix it.

Hopefully, one of the young quarterbacks they have will turn out to be good this season or in the foreseeable future.

But even if that’s not the case, this team should be better than we saw last season.

