Hanford Dixon Is Hyped About New Browns Addition

The Cleveland Browns bolstered their defense by signing veteran safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract.

The experienced defensive back, who most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, fills a critical void in the secondary after Juan Thornhill was released and subsequently signed with Pittsburgh, while Rodney McLeod opted to retire following 13 productive seasons in the league.

The addition has generated positive reactions, including from Browns legend Hanford Dixon, who shared his thoughts during a recent podcast appearance.

“He’s like that quarterback in the defensive backfield. He’s that guy that could make sure everybody’s where they’re supposed to be, when they’re supposed to be there. And any checks that we have to make, meaning, whenever the offense changes, different formations – start in one formation, goes to another formation. He’s the guy that can call the checks,” Dixon said.

Kazee, despite starting just one game for the Steelers last season, made his presence felt with 31 tackles and an interception in limited playing time.

Originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, his NFL journey includes productive stints with Atlanta, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, accumulating 17 interceptions, 24 pass deflections, and 363 total tackles across 63 career starts.

The Browns had previously invested in their secondary by signing Thornhill to a three-year, $21 million contract in 2023, expecting him to be a cornerstone of their defense.

Those expectations went unfulfilled, leading to his release before completing the third year of his agreement.

The schedule adds intrigue to these personnel moves, as the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off twice in the upcoming season during Week 6 and Week 17.

These matchups offer Thornhill an opportunity for vindication against his former team, while Kazee can demonstrate his value against a familiar opponent.

