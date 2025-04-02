Browns Release Statement About Former QB Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns have officially parted ways with their best quarterback from last season.

It’s been some days since Jameis Winston signed with the New York Giants, but it wasn’t until Tuesday afternoon that the team issued him a proper goodbye on social media.

The Browns wished him well in the next step of his career, and they recalled that epic win in the snow last season.

Appreciate you, @Jaboowins! Thanks for bringing your infectious energy and passion for the game to our team all year. We'll always have the snow globe game. Good luck in New York. pic.twitter.com/ov0qqv7S0o — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 1, 2025

Winston embraced his role as a veteran leader, and he became a strong and well-respected voice in the locker room.

Even when Deshaun Watson was there, the players rallied behind him, his motivational speeches, and his larger-than-life attitude.

Winston only managed to win two games, but that was one more win than the starter got, and both triumphs came in epic wins over divisional rivals.

His talent and physical skills are undeniable, and one could make a case for him being the absolute best backup quarterback in the game.

There was even a point when some people thought he could be a legitimate starter for Kevin Stefanski’s team going forward.

Unfortunately, he never learned to dial back on the turnovers, and after being in the league for a decade, chances are that’s not going to change.

That’s why the Browns let him go and why he’s back to being a backup.

