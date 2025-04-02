ESPN Analyst Names Which Player Browns Should Draft At No. 2

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and analysts and fans are trying to compile all of the information they can, hoping to put the most accurate mock draft together.

There are a lot of thoughts and opinions surrounding several of the teams picking within the top 10, but judging by recent comments around the league, the Cleveland Browns have the widest range of outcomes.

Some believe they’ll take a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward if he’s available, others believe the team will take an edge-rusher, while others still are convinced the team will take the dual-threat in Travis Hunter.

ESPN Analyst Jordan Reid is a believer in Hunter, as he mentioned during a recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“In my personal opinion, I would take Travis Hunter,” Reid said.

What's the #Browns best draft day plan? ESPN's draft expert @Jordan_Reid weighs in: pic.twitter.com/EQl4xDzHjG — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 1, 2025

Reid recognized the Browns’ needs at quarterback and edge-rusher, but he also noted the team’s need for a strong wide receiver alongside Jerry Jeudy.

Hunter was listed as a defensive back at the Combine, but many believe he could play DB or wide receiver at the NFL level and be successful in either endeavor.

To Reid, the Browns should take the best player available rather than reaching for a quarterback, something he believes the team can do either later in this year’s draft or the 2026 draft.

The Browns have a lot to mull over in the weeks leading up to the draft, but the fanbase is keeping track of what they are hearing, hoping to get the inside scoop on what the team will do.

Draft night can provide some surprises, so fans will just have to wait and see what the team decides.

