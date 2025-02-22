Browns Nation

Saturday, February 22, 2025
Browns Player Appears To Hint That He Wants To Leave Team

Browns Player Appears To Hint That He Wants To Leave Team

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Player Appears To Hint That He Wants To Leave Team
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Rain falls at Cleveland Browns Stadium during a weather delay prior to a preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns already have more than enough on their plate with the whole Myles Garrett situation.

However, the former Defensive Player of the Year might not be the only player who wants to leave the team.

As shown by Dawgs Digest on X, it now seems like Juan Thornhill is also looking to get out of Northeast Ohio.

He reportedly liked a post on X that stated “waiting for the Browns release veteran safety Juan Thornhill tweet’

Thornhill has been on the wrong side of the fans almost since he joined the team.

He hyped everybody up by getting a Browns tattoo, and he was expected to bring plenty of grit, toughness, and Super Bowl-caliber experience to the team.

That hasn’t necessarily been the case.

He’s missed several games with different ailments and hasn’t been that good even when he’s played.

He starred in an infamous clip in which he showed absolutely no effort whatsoever to get a defensive stop in a game that was still within reach, and the fans absolutely ripped him because of that.

Then, the fans took offense at his comments about wanting to play in the AFC Championship Game, as some thought he meant that he wished he still played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns don’t have too much money to spare, so if Thornhill wants out, the team might actually be more than willing to open the door for him and escort him to his vehicle in the offseason.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Urges Team Not To Pursue Aaron Rodgers
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

