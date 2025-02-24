Insider Shuts Down Rumor About Kevin Stefanski Last Season

The Cleveland Browns had to endure a lot last season.

They didn’t live up to the expectations after making the playoffs in 2023, and their issues, at times, went beyond the field.

Some reports stated that Kevin Stefanski’s treatment of Deshaun Watson rubbed plenty of players the wrong way, as not only did he not bench him despite his poor play, but he also didn’t point out his mistakes in film sessions.

However, it seems like that wasn’t the case at all.

According to renowned Browns insider Tony Grossi, the narrative that states that Stefanski lost the locker room isn’t true.

If anything, he believes Myles Garrett’s decision to request a trade had to do with Andrew Berry:

“Stefanski did not lose the locker room. Did you hear Myles Garrett say he wants to be traded because of coaching? No, he said he didn’t align with the vision of the “higher-ups,” aka, the GM. In my opinion, the coach has outperformed many others in that building over the last five years,” he wrote.

Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice in five years as the team’s head coach, so it’s hard to disagree with what Grossi said here.

He’s had to deal with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league, and many reports state that the decision to stick with Watson came straight from the higher-ups.

Of course, his tenure hasn’t been perfect by any means, and he also has to be held accountable when things don’t work out in the way they were supposed to.

But judging by the big picture, Stefanski has done a more than decent job since he arrived in Northeast Ohio.

Hopefully, the team will find some stability at quarterback to see what he’s truly capable of.

No one can win without consistency, especially at that position.

NEXT:

Analyst Warns Browns That 'Bill Will Come Due' With Salary Cap Issues