Browns Released Veteran RB On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns could end up remaking their roster this offseason, and on Tuesday, they made one of the first moves of what could be a busy offseason.

They ended up releasing running back Nyheim Miller-Hines, who didn’t play a single regular-season snap for them this season.

They had signed him as a free agent this past March, but a torn ACL he had suffered during the summer of 2023 while jet skiing hadn’t healed enough to allow him to return to the field.

#Browns terminated contract of Nyheim Miller-Hines — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 18, 2025

Hines had once been a solid running back at North Carolina State University, and in the 2017 season, he ran for 1,113 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

He led the Wolfpack to the Sun Bowl, where they defeated Arizona State University 52-31, and he was named the MVP of the game with 72 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

But after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he wasn’t able to have much success at the next level.

As a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts, he had 314 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 425 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, and two years later, he posted 380 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and 482 yards and four touchdowns in the air.

The Browns have a question mark at running back, where Nick Chubb is coming off the serious knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season and may never return to his old Pro Bowl-caliber level of play again.

They will have the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, and they can go in one of several directions with that pick given their current roster situation.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Former Pro Bowl QB In Free Agency