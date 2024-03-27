Browns Reportedly Finalists to Play International Game Next Year

Brush up on your Portuguese.

The Cleveland Browns might be headed to Brazil next season.

According to The Athletic’s Green Bay Packers beat writer, Matt Schneidman, the NFL is deciding between the Packers and the Browns to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil this upcoming season (via Matt Schneidman on Twitter).

Packers president Mark Murphy tells local reporters the NFL is deciding between the Packers and Browns to play the Eagles in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/qsJLGnTlwP — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 26, 2024

The NFL started overseas regular-season games in 2007 with the birth of the International Series.

Originally held only in London, the games are now played in Germany, Mexico, and Brazil, the newest location.

The Browns have been a part of this just once, losing to the Minnesota Vikings in London in 2017.

Cleveland now has a chance to participate once again in the inaugural NFL Brazil Game.

If selected over the Packers, the Browns would head to Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo on September 6.

Some may have seen an interview with Cleveland defensive tackle Maurice Hurst earlier this month, where he claimed the Browns were definitely heading to Brazil this season.

However, it turns out he was just talking about the possibility of heading to Brazil, and Hurst later corrected himself on Twitter.

I have 0 confirmation that we’ll be playing in Brazil, just excited at the possibility of being one of the first teams to do so! Would be happy lining up with this team anywhere!! — Maurice Hurst II (@mohurstjr) March 19, 2024

Fans are often split on their feelings toward their team heading overseas, and this instance is no different.

What may help sway some Cleveland fans is that the Browns would not lose a home game if selected.

Philadelphia is already the designated home team for the game.

Still, some would rather not have to see their team travel internationally.

Per Schneidman, the NFL will make their choice between the Browns and Packers in the coming weeks.

Roger Goodell says the NFL will announce the Eagles’ opponent in Brazil for Friday night of Week 1 in the next week or two. Packers are in the running. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 26, 2024

