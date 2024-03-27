Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Browns Reportedly Finalists to Play International Game Next Year

By
Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

Brush up on your Portuguese.

The Cleveland Browns might be headed to Brazil next season.

According to The Athletic’s Green Bay Packers beat writer, Matt Schneidman, the NFL is deciding between the Packers and the Browns to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil this upcoming season (via Matt Schneidman on Twitter).

The NFL started overseas regular-season games in 2007 with the birth of the International Series.

Originally held only in London, the games are now played in Germany, Mexico, and Brazil, the newest location.

The Browns have been a part of this just once, losing to the Minnesota Vikings in London in 2017.

Cleveland now has a chance to participate once again in the inaugural NFL Brazil Game.

If selected over the Packers, the Browns would head to Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo on September 6.

Some may have seen an interview with Cleveland defensive tackle Maurice Hurst earlier this month, where he claimed the Browns were definitely heading to Brazil this season.

However, it turns out he was just talking about the possibility of heading to Brazil, and Hurst later corrected himself on Twitter.

Fans are often split on their feelings toward their team heading overseas, and this instance is no different.

What may help sway some Cleveland fans is that the Browns would not lose a home game if selected.

Philadelphia is already the designated home team for the game.

Still, some would rather not have to see their team travel internationally.

Per Schneidman, the NFL will make their choice between the Browns and Packers in the coming weeks.

 

Rocco Nuosci
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

