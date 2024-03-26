Andrew Berry Shares Notable Update On Nick Chubb’s Recovery

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns were locked in a tough battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the Browns were driving down the field, star running back Nick Chubb went down after a tackle and didn’t get back up.

He was taken off on a stretcher and was later diagnosed with a badly damaged ACL and a torn MCL.

Just like that, Cleveland’s star back was done for the year.

Since then, Chubb has worked furiously to heal and get back in time for the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot posted on Twitter that Browns GM Andrew Berry said Chubb was going to start “load running” this month.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says he expects Nick Chubb to start doing some load running this month as opposed to conditioning work. It's a great next step. Next 3 months will determine his availability for the start of the season. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 26, 2024

Berry also stated, per Cabot, that the next three months will determine whether Chubb will be healthy in time for the beginning of the season.

In 2015, during Chubb’s sophomore year at the University of Georgia, he tied former Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker’s program record of 13 straight 100-yard rushing games.

The very next week, he sustained an injury to the same knee he would injure in 2023.

Through rehab and conditioning, Chubb returned in time for the 2016 season and ran the ball 224 times for 1,130 and eight touchdowns.

He then surpassed that in his senior year by toting the rock 223 times for 1,345 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Chubb has rushed for over 1,000 yards every year except for his rookie year and this past season.

Without Chubb in 2023, the Browns relied on a running back committee of Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong Jr.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Details First Meeting Between Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey