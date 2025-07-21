Browns Reportedly Intrigued By Rookie QB’s Progress

Training camp starts Wednesday for the Cleveland Browns, with joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles approaching in mid-August.

The quarterback competition that seemed relatively settled just weeks ago now features an unexpected twist that has the coaching staff paying closer attention to one particular name.

The Browns appear increasingly intrigued by rookie Dillon Gabriel’s early camp performances.

According to NFL analyst Tony Grossi, the third-round pick from Oregon has quietly gained momentum behind the scenes through his work with both the second and first-team units.

“If you look at our quarterback tracker, he had more pass attempts than anyone by about 20, Gabriel did. They exposed him to the number one defense. His numbers weren’t as great as Shedeur’s because they were giving him more complicated sets. They are intrigued by Dillon Gabriel. They think, from the neck up, he’s a number one pick,” Grossi said during a recent ESPN Cleveland segment.

"They are intrigued with Dillon Gabriel, from the neck up, they think he's a No. 1 pick," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns rookie QBs. pic.twitter.com/mhEUaiGRkq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 21, 2025

Gabriel’s rise stems from his mental processing speed and decision-making ability rather than physical tools.

Standing at just 5’11”, he lacks the prototypical size most teams covet, but his grasp of Kevin Stefanski’s offense has earned him opportunities with the starting unit during specific drills.

Through five open practices, Gabriel has completed 48 of 83 attempts while throwing eight touchdowns.

The competition remains fluid with multiple players vying for position.

Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado has shown promise with a 41-of-53 completion rate, nine touchdowns, and one interception, though he continues working with a simplified playbook version and has yet to receive first-team repetitions.

Kenny Pickett maintains his position atop the depth chart, while 40-year-old Joe Flacco saw limited action as the Browns potentially explore trade options.

Gabriel’s mental acuity and growing comfort within the system suggest he might transcend his developmental label sooner than anticipated.

