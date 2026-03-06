Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Should Consider Big Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns hold one of the most interesting positions in the upcoming NFL Draft with the No. 6 and No. 24 picks, and what they ultimately decide to do with that pick will shape the direction of the franchise. With several needs across the roster, especially on offense, analysts and local media members have started debating whether the team should consider moving down in the first round.

Cleveland broadcaster Bruce Drennan recently shared his thoughts on the idea during a discussion about the Browns’ draft strategy.

“I’m very open-minded to that,” Drennan said when asked about the possibility of trading down in the NFL Draft.

Drennan explained that the reasoning behind his stance comes down to one thing: the number of offensive needs Cleveland still has to address.

“I think in this case because we need so much on offense, depth chart wise with the offensive line and adding to that wide receiver room, I’m very open-minded to it,” Drennan added.

Bruce would love to see the Browns trade down this year. "Because we need SO much on offense."

For the Browns, that approach could make sense given all the holes they need to fill on offense.

Drennan acknowledged that the idea might seem surprising given his stance during last year’s draft.

“Even though I was the biggest critic of the Browns last year for not taking Travis Hunter,” Drennan said.

Of course, trading down is never guaranteed.

It requires another team to be interested in moving up, often to target a specific prospect. If that scenario develops on draft night, Cleveland could find itself with an opportunity to add valuable draft picks.

For now, the debate continues about what the Browns should do when they are on the clock.

If the Browns truly want to strengthen several offensive positions at once, accumulating extra picks could give them the flexibility needed to do exactly that.

