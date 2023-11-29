Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Reporter Has Joe Flacco Suggestion For Rams Game

Browns Reporter Has Joe Flacco Suggestion For Rams Game

By

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is still going through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

And the Cleveland Browns face another week of uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Players average 9 days to clear the process, although there is a percentage that haven’t missed a game.

But while there is hope for DTR to return on Sunday, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot isn’t sure it should matter.

Cabot believes Kevin Stefanski should name veteran Joe Flacco the starter for the Rams game.

This will eliminate any uncertainty and assure at least one healthy quarterback is ready to run the offense.

Stefanski stubbornly refused to believe his eyes before the Week 4 game against Baltimore.

Despite Deshaun Watson’s obvious practice limitations, Stefanski did not have DTR ready to take the reins.

Cleveland can’t afford the same mistake again as they defend a narrowing lead in the wild card race.

Cabot notes that DTR does not have enough command of the offense to miss practices and then start.

Thompson-Robinson escaped with a win against Pittsburgh despite putting up just 13 points.

And fans’ confidence was not high after the Browns fell behind by 2 touchdowns against Denver.

While he was a 2-point conversion away from tying the game before he was injured, DTR is not scoring points.

Flacco offers some tangible advantages, like experience, arm strength, and height.

But if not for Cleveland’s total team collapse against the Jets last year, Flacco’s last victory would be in 2018.

With a full week of preparation and an ability to throw downfield, Cabot still thinks Flacco is a better choice than DTR.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

