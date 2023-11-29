Browns Nation

Denzel Ward Receives Unique Pro Football HOF Honor

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Denzel Ward continues to rehab the injured shoulder that kept him out of last week’s game in Denver.

And that has been the narrative about the Cleveland Browns‘ top cornerback throughout his career.

But the reality is that the 2-time Pro Bowler played in 39 of the Browns’ last 42 games before Week 12.

That allows him to put up some impressive stats, like those being honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ward defended two passes against Pittsburgh in Week 11, giving him 10 on the season along with 2 interceptions.

And that marks the first time in NFL history that a player accomplished that feat in each of his first 6 seasons.

The Hall of Fame obtained Ward’s jersey and gloves from the game and will display them at the Hall.

Since being selected 4th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Ward has 75 passes defended and 15 picks.

Only James Bradberry (85) has more passes defended since Ward’s rookie season.

Browns fans have fond memories of some of Ward’s most stellar plays.

That includes his pick-6 against and ankle-twisting juke of Joe Burrow late in the 2021 season.

His 99-yard return helped earn Ward his second Pro Bowl selection.

Ward is the second Cleveland Browns player with such an honor from the Hall of Fame this year.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins’ game jersey hangs near Ward’s since he kicked 50-yard field goals in 5 straight games.

The NFL’s leading scorer through Week 12 set the record against Indianapolis in Week 7.

Browns fans can see the players’ displays in the Hall of Fame’s “Pro Football Today Gallery.”

Pat Opperman

Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

