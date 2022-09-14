Browns Reporter Pumps The Breaks On The 1-0 Hype

The Cleveland Browns finally broke the curse of losing their season openers when rookie kicker Cade York made the game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers.

It was the first time since 2004 that the Browns started their campaign at 1-0.

Aside from York, other players like Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Myles Garrett stepped up for Cleveland.

Chubb finished with 22 carries for 141, while Hunt had 80 total yards and two touchdowns.

Garrett had four tackles and two sacks.

The Browns could go spotless in two games by defeating the New York Jets in their 2022 home opener this Sunday.

But even with that positive start, 92.3 The FAN’s Daryl Ruiter tempered the expectations with the Browns.

They started 3-0 and finished 7-9 that year https://t.co/Qv9UKu8aJF — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 13, 2022

When 247 Sports’ Brad Stainbrook said, “The last time the #Browns started 2-0… 1993,” Ruiter kept it real by finishing the narrative.

Ruiter pointed out that the Browns started the season at 3-0 but finished 7-9.

After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and the then-Los Angeles Raiders to start their campaign, the Browns added just four victories.

Aside from their second victory over the Bengals, they also defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Rams.

Jacoby Brissett Must Step Up

The huge games from York, Garrett, Hunt, and Chubb masked the fact that quarterback Jacoby Brissett could have done better.

Instead, he completed 18 passes out of 34 tries for 147 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns might need him to put up solid numbers as the season progresses, especially with Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension.

There might be games when their other stars struggle, and Brissett should find a way to victory.

With 16 games left, many plot twists will unfold during the Browns’ campaign.