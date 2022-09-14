NFL Reporter Applauds Browns For The Cade York Decision

The Cleveland Browns selected kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former LSU standout was a three-time All-SEC member and a 2020 Second-Team All-American.

He finished his collegiate career with a 97.6 percent conversion rate on extra points and an 81.8 percent clip on field goals.

However, the Browns drew some criticism for drafting York not because of his credentials.

Instead, they could have taken him as an undrafted free agent.

The Browns could also sign other experienced free-agent kickers.

But the move paid off when York converted the game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Cade York, the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Also: Why you draft the kicker you want. #Browns https://t.co/BBktm9aKv8 — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 14, 2022

CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala tweeted, “Cade York, the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Also: Why you draft the kicker you want. #Browns.”

In a brief post-game interview, Kinkhabwala asked York, “What exactly is running through your veins?”

The rookie answered, “A little bit of adrenaline. Honestly, it’s cool to be able to do that on the first game.”

York converted four field goals from 26, 34, 36, and 58 yards.

His 58-yarder is the longest conversion by a rookie since 2017.

Browns Finally Won A Week 1 Game

When Kinkhabwala asked if the game meant more because they went up against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, York deflected his response to another infamous streak broken.

York said, “The bigger picture is that we haven’t won our first game since like 2004. I think that’s the bigger deal.”

York will be looking to convert more field goals and extra points in Week 2 when the Browns play their home opener against the New York Jets.