Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Reporter Tells Wild Story About Cade York’s Missed Kicks

Browns Reporter Tells Wild Story About Cade York’s Missed Kicks

By

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t afford to keep Cade York as their starting kicker anymore.

With so much at stake and so little margin for error ahead of the upcoming season, they simply had no choice but to cut him loose and find a replacement.

York wasn’t impressive in his rookie campaign, and his woes were even more evident before the start of his sophomore season.

He looked out of sorts and without confidence every time he stepped on the field, and that translated into practice.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, he even spent more than 30 minutes without making a single kick during a practice session (via The Reflog Show).

Trotter states that there were several important people and decision-makers watching that practice, so obviously, they couldn’t feel good or confident about him going forward.

Watching him struggle so badly in the preseason made the need for a new kicker more evident.

GM Andrew Berry was fortunate to find a suitable replacement in former Los Angeles Chargers K Dustin Hopkins, who’s entering the second year of a three-year extension after missing most of last season with a hamstring injury.

The Browns, especially HC Kevin Stefanski, had nothing but words of support for York throughout the course of the offseason.

But it was almost impossible to make a case for him at this point.

Hopefully, he’ll find his confidence and rhythm again somewhere down the line, as it didn’t seem to be a matter of mechanics; it seemed more like a mental kind of thing.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Speaks On The Future Of Austin Watkins Jr.

20 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Release Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023

21 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson’s Mentality Coming Into This Season

23 hours ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Analyst Has Surprising Prediction For Cade York

23 hours ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Predicts Austin Watkins' Role For Browns This Season

2 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Offers Big Update On Marquise Goodwin's Health

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly Trade For A New Kicker

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns after a successful field goal in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On Cade York

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Analyst Says Cade York's Miss Against Chiefs Was 'Good' For The Browns

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses 'Disappointing' Cade York Missed FG

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement On Cade York's Future

2 days ago

Browns Nation Contributing Writer Has First Book Published

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Kevin Stefanski Won't Name Cade York His Kicker For Week 1

3 days ago

browns helmets

NFL Insider Details Browns Trade With Patriots

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Andrew Berry Makes Clear Statement On Cade York

4 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Notable WR Reportedly Out For Chiefs Game

4 days ago

cleveland browns team records

3 Key Browns Players Won't Be Available Against Chiefs

4 days ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after being sacked during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joshua Dobbs Breaks Silence After Cardinals Trade

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Explains The Importance Of Saturday's Game

5 days ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Questions Browns' Decision To Trade Josh Dobbs

5 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Drops Curious Idea For Cade York In Chiefs Game

5 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a first down during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear On Browns' QB Decisions

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Surprisingly Trade Backup QB To The Cardinals

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Opens Up On Not Being Considered A Top-10 QB

6 days ago

Browns Analyst Speaks On The Future Of Austin Watkins Jr.

No more pages to load