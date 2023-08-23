Browns Restructure The Contract Of Another Star

Are the Cleveland Browns planning to make a big move?

Even if that’s not the case, it could now be possible thanks to David Njoku.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran tight end has agreed to restructure his contract, freeing up to $2.7 million in cap space for the season.

The Browns have restructured the contract of TE David Njoku, creating $2.736M in 2023 cap space, per source. Cleveland now has close to $37M in cap space. The cap space leaders by a mile now. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 22, 2023

With that move, the Browns have a whopping $37 million in cap space, the most in the league by a significant stretch.

Notably, this move comes on the heels of Myles Garrett also restructuring his deal, so it seems like the team is looking to get some financial flexibility.

That leaves the door wide open for a potential extension for star running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb is entering the second year of a three-year extension worth $36.6 million, and he has no more guaranteed money left in his deal.

He’s been an advocate for running backs amid this year’s brutal market, so there’s a chance they want to do right by him before he joins the big list of disgruntled stars.

Likewise, this cap space could help the Browns swoop in and make a move for one of those players.

The Kansas City Chiefs have failed to reach an agreement on a new deal with star DT Chris Jones, and judging by the latest reports and even Andy Reid’s words, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen any time soon.

The Browns would be wise to at least inquire about his availability, especially now that they have more than enough cash to spend.