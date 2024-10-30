Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Browns Reveal Development Plans For Berea Training Facility

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 18: Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For several years, the Cleveland Browns organization has been purchasing land near their Berea headquarters to upgrade the amenities nearby.

The fruits of this five-year process are starting to be witnessed as the organization unveiled its plans for a 16-acre training facility complex on Tuesday.

The Browns revealed those plans on X, a strategy that will create the “District 46 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus” with an anticipated groundbreaking set for next spring.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter covered the sprawling complex in a recent article, noting that the proposed development would cost more than $200 million to build.

The new campus would feature a 7,000-seat stadium with a nearby hotel, apartments, dorms, sports medicine facility, parking garage, and community field house.

“The City of Berea and Mayor Kleem have been incredible partners to us at the Browns and the Haslam Sports Group, and we’re thrilled to work with them on this expansion project that will benefit so many members of our neighborhood,” David Jenkins – the chief operating officer at Haslam Sports Group – said.

Ruiter revealed the Browns anticipate the upgraded campus will be completed in 2027 and will include 30,000 square feet of retail space.

The Browns recently made another major announcement as the organization declared its intentions to build a $2.4 billion domed stadium at Brook Park.

Cleveland’s current lease at the lakefront stadium expires after the 2028 season, and the Browns could potentially be in their new home by the 2029 season kickoff.

“We are confident that the Brook Park project will significantly benefit the Northeast Ohio region for generations to come,” the statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam about building a domed stadium concluded.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation