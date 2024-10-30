Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Statement About Potential Jameis Winston Trade

Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Statement About Potential Jameis Winston Trade

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans have been here before.

With Cleveland currently owning a 2-6 record, the Browns are teetering on the brink of playoff elimination with more than two months’ worth of NFL action remaining in 2024.

The Browns could have their repeat playoff aspirations dashed by any of their upcoming opponents as Cleveland needs to win the vast majority of its remaining games to reach the postseason.

A loss this weekend could be just the string pull needed to unravel those hopes, making the Browns a trade deadline seller that is interested in swapping serviceable players for a stockpile of draft picks.

Cleveland already has pulled the trigger on one such deal, shipping wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round selection in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026.

Could another big-name athlete be on the move?

Analyst and former Browns great Hanford Dixon sees that as a possible outcome.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show” this week, the analyst made a bold statement as he questioned if the Browns were showing off veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to garner trade interest (via X).

“There is a possibility that we are showcasing Jameis Winston before the trade deadline,” Dixon said, adding, “I don’t think that’s the case, and no one has said this, but I think there’s a possibility he’s right there for trade bait.”

Dixon added that if the Browns were to trade Winston, Cleveland would turn to second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the remainder of the season.

Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in their final game before their bye week.

NEXT:  Yankees Pitcher Honors Jim Donovan During World Series
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

doug dieken

Browns Legend Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Jim Donovan

16 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals If Kevin Stefanski Was Forced To Give Up Play-Calling Duties

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a first down reception in the second quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cedric Tillman Makes Honest Admission About Team's Playoff Chances

3 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 18: Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Reveal Development Plans For Berea Training Facility

4 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Scott Effross #59 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the ninth inning to the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-5.

Yankees Pitcher Honors Jim Donovan During World Series

5 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Has Strong Belief About The Futures Of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry

15 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Legend Says Team Could Make Surprising Move At Trade Deadline

17 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after catching the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cedric Tillman Has Honest Admission About His Breakout Game

17 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Gregg Williams Reveals What He Liked About Jameis Winston On Sunday

17 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Analyst Has A Message For Fans About Browns' Season

17 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Insider Believes Deshaun Watson Will Be A Brown In 2025

18 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jaelon Darden #16 of the Cleveland Browns returns a punt in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves On Tuesday

19 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rodney McLeod Sends A Clear Message About Jameis Winston

19 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jameis Winston Reveals What His Halloween Costume Will Be

21 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do If They Lose To Chargers

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Browns Legend Reveals What He Saw From Nick Chubb On Sunday

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Fans cheer as Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Has 'Renewed Hope' In Browns' Offense

23 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns

Insider Names Browns Lineman As Trade Candidate For Vikings

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Cedric Tillman's Growth After Browns Trade Amari Cooper

24 hours ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Had The Perfect Quote About His Potential

1 day ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: The line of scrimmage of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals He Had 'Chills' Watching Browns OL Against Ravens

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Led The NFL In 1 Stat Against Ravens

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Is Excelling In Single Coverage

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rodney McLeod Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston

1 day ago

Browns Nation