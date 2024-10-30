Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Statement About Potential Jameis Winston Trade

Cleveland Browns fans have been here before.

With Cleveland currently owning a 2-6 record, the Browns are teetering on the brink of playoff elimination with more than two months’ worth of NFL action remaining in 2024.

The Browns could have their repeat playoff aspirations dashed by any of their upcoming opponents as Cleveland needs to win the vast majority of its remaining games to reach the postseason.

A loss this weekend could be just the string pull needed to unravel those hopes, making the Browns a trade deadline seller that is interested in swapping serviceable players for a stockpile of draft picks.

Cleveland already has pulled the trigger on one such deal, shipping wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round selection in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026.

Could another big-name athlete be on the move?

Analyst and former Browns great Hanford Dixon sees that as a possible outcome.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show” this week, the analyst made a bold statement as he questioned if the Browns were showing off veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to garner trade interest (via X).

“There is a possibility that we are showcasing Jameis Winston before the trade deadline,” Dixon said, adding, “I don’t think that’s the case, and no one has said this, but I think there’s a possibility he’s right there for trade bait.”

Hanford is worried that the #Browns may do the unthinkable. #DawgPound "There is a possibility that we are showcasing Jameis Winston before the trade deadline." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/LYTzzPYSyB — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) October 29, 2024

Dixon added that if the Browns were to trade Winston, Cleveland would turn to second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the remainder of the season.

Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in their final game before their bye week.

NEXT:

Yankees Pitcher Honors Jim Donovan During World Series