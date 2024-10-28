Browns Reveal Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns had a scary good time just before Halloween, beating the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

And the scare had nothing to do with the Arnold Schwarzenegger-inspired Terminator costume that defensive end Myles Garrett wore into the stadium.

Indeed, the scare came in the third quarter when linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was involved in a play that left him with a neck injury.

He was transported from the contest to a nearby hospital for further observation, but he was able to move all of his extremities after the hit.

The Browns’ official X account provided a positive update of Owusu-Koramoah’s status late on Sunday for concerned Cleveland fans.

“Browns announced following the game that Owusu-Koramoah was taking [sic] to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and will remain in the hospital overnight for observation as a precaution,” the statement explained.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who left today’s game with a neck injury and was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center with movement in all his extremities, will remain in the hospital overnight for observation as a precaution 📰 » https://t.co/1xbnul45lk pic.twitter.com/vRMpVuKW02 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 28, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah sustained his injury in the final minute of the third quarter after he collided with Baltimore running back Derrick Henry.

The linebacker had a strong game before the injury, finishing with seven total tackles and a sack.

Owusu-Koramoah had a total of three tackles for losses and two quarterback hits against the Ravens.

Cleveland also had strong showings on Sunday from fellow linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive back Grant Delpit as both defenders finished with nine total tackles on the day.

The Browns host another home game next week against the Los Angeles Chargers before enjoying a well-timed bye.

