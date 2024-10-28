Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Set A Franchise Record In Debut With Browns

Jameis Winston Set A Franchise Record In Debut With Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns jumps over Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns after Winston's touchdown pass in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offense finally showed signs of life on Sunday, thanks to Jameis Winston’s electrifying performance.

The veteran quarterback brought a much-needed spark, challenging defenses with his downfield throws and showing remarkable poise against the blitz.

It’s hard not to question the Browns’ earlier decision to stick with a struggling Deshaun Watson when Winston was waiting in the wings, armed with both experience and a powerful throwing arm.

While Winston’s game wasn’t perfect, his impact was immediate and transformative.

The offense found its rhythm, particularly in the second half when they put up 23 points.

The contrast with Watson’s performance this season is stark – Winston’s 334-yard passing display against the Baltimore Ravens overshadowed Watson, who hadn’t managed to break the 200-yard mark in any game this season.

Making his debut even more memorable, Winston etched his name in Browns history, setting a new record for passing yards in a debut game, as announced by the team’s official X account.

The veteran quarterback delivered when it mattered most, backing up his confident demeanor with action.

His game-winning touchdown pass not only snapped the Browns’ five-game losing streak but also marked a new chapter for a team reeling from Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury.

Going 27 for 41 with three touchdowns, Winston’s standout moment came with just 59 seconds left, when he connected with Cedric Tillman on a decisive 38-yard score.

The offensive transformation coincided with Ken Dorsey taking over play-calling duties from Stefanski.

What had been a disjointed passing attack suddenly became dynamic and purposeful.

While the Browns’ analytics-driven front office might dismiss this as a small sample size or dig deeper into their metrics to justify their previous decisions, Sunday’s game makes a compelling case for a fresh direction.

NEXT:  Jameis Winston Has A Message For Browns Fans After Sunday's Win
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jameis Winston Has Already Surpassed Deshaun Watson In One Key Stat

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs past Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reveal Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Has A Message For Browns Fans After Sunday's Win

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a fourth down stop during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About Sunday's Win

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Nelson Agholor #15 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown over Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Concerning Injury News On Denzel Ward

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining an injury in the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Taken To Hospital After Sunday's Win

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Jameis Winston Sends A Clear Message About His Ability At QB

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 29-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Quotes Famous Rapper After Sunday's Win

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls a play in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Is Being Praised For Kind Gesture After Sunday's Win

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 29-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Stats Show How Jameis Winston Was Clutch Against Ravens

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the second quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Made Franchise History In Win Over Ravens

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after catching the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Win Over Ravens On Sunday

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns QB Named 'Dawg Pound Captain' Ahead Of Ravens Game

11 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Video Captures Jameis Winston Giving Pregame Speech To Browns Teammates

13 hours ago

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Ravens Defenders Are Inactive For Browns Game

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Shows Up To Game In Wild Halloween Costume

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals 6 Players Are Inactive For Ravens Game

14 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Reveals What Can Turn The Browns' Season Around

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Honoring Jim Donovan Against Ravens

15 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Made A Decision About Myles Garrett's Future

15 hours ago

NFL logo with footballs

Report: Browns Defender Drawing Trade Interest

15 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

3 Browns Players To Watch Against Ravens

16 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Receives Interesting PFF Grade

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Hanford Dixon Names The Team To Beat In The AFC North

1 day ago

Browns Nation