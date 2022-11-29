Browns Nation

Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

First Energy Stadium

 

Fans of the Cleveland Browns are very aware of the banners on the outside of the stadium.

These banners are out there to showcase some of the best players the Browns offer.

However, a new banner is now outside First Energy Stadium, showcasing another elite player of theirs.

So who is this player that now has his own banner outside the walls of First Energy Stadium?

 

New Banner Showcases One Elite Quarterback On The Browns Roster

With the countdown almost over for his return, the Browns now have a banner for Deshaun Watson hanging outside the stadium.

The banner, which one Twitter user calls “230 million dollars of happiness,” was first seen after the Browns beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

While that game was the last one for Jacoby Brissett as starting quarterback, it now paves the way for Watson.

The addition of him to the outside banners also signals how the team is ready for their star quarterback.

However, the addition of his banner wasn’t well received by everyone.

While those who are still wary of Watson have objections, the team is hoping to move forward with him.

The addition also signals the franchise is all-in on their star quarterback for the rest of the season.

With his return, it will be his first NFL regular season game since January 3rd, 2021.

While it’s been nearly two full years since his last regular season action, the team is still confident in him.

With the team having a very slim chance of making the playoffs, Watson has a lot of weight on his shoulders when he returns in week 13.

