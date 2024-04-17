Browns Reveal New Helmet With A Familiar Face Inside

Cleveland fans will be pleasantly surprised by the Browns’ latest move.

The Browns brought back a fan-favorite look and introduced it with a video starring a special member of the team, too.

A day after former Cleveland wide receiver Eric Metcalf unwittingly set the Internet ablaze with his now-deleted post, the storied NFL franchise finally confirmed the rumors that their iconic helmets were getting a face(mask) lift.

In a video the team’s official account posted to Twitter featuring star running back Nick Chubb, the Browns revealed the return of the familiar white facemasks for the upcoming season.

white facemasks you have to stop. your drip too hard. your swag too different. your glossy finish too fresh. pic.twitter.com/IWUcji6iq1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 17, 2024

The video features Chubb strapping on the helmet for the first time in a dark-lit and sometimes smoke-filled setting.

Chubb is prominently featured, both adjusting the helmet via the facemask as well as tossing a ball from side to side in the video clip.

The Browns’ helmets sported white facemasks from 1975 until 2005, a period that is among the most successful times in Cleveland’s storied history.

In the 1980s, the team made three AFC Championship Games wearing the helmets with white facemasks.

From 2005 until 2023, the helmets had a darker color for their facemasks.

Over the past two seasons, the team has worn white facemasks for one game each season.

The club last wore white facemasks against the Steelers in Week 11 last year.

Choosing Chubb for the video was another move that will excite the fan base as the running back has been out of the spotlight rehabbing his left knee.

