Joe Flacco Is Excited To Play With 1 Browns Veteran Again

The Cleveland Browns came into the offseason badly needing to address the quarterback position, especially after it was revealed that Deshaun Watson was going to miss more time.

Many expected them to target the position in the draft, which they did, but not before adding two veterans.

They first traded for Kenny Pickett, getting rid of Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the process, and then they brought in Joe Flacco as a sure-handed veteran.

Flacco, of course, has already played for the Browns recently, leading them to the playoffs in 2023.

He already has plenty of experience with this team, which could give him the inside track to start in 2025, especially considering that several of the pieces on offense are the same as they were two years ago.

Flacco talked about this in a recent appearance on “The Bullpen with Adam The Bull,” indicating that he’s particularly excited to reunite with David Njoku.

“I love David [Njoku]. He’s one of those guys, you can see what he does on the field with his physicality and what he can do with the ball in his hands. He’s also super important to have on the team for what he does in the locker room,” Flacco said.

Flacco noted that Njoku is a force to be reckoned with in the passing game and someone he knows he can rely on during big moments.

Njoku, alongside Flacco, will help to be a leader in the locker room, which will be much needed, considering the overall youth on this roster.

It remains to be seen if the Browns will have much success in 2025 or if they’re still a year or two away from competing, but they’ll certainly rely on players like Flacco and Njoku this season to help put themselves in a position to win.

The AFC North isn’t getting any easier, so the Browns will have to put their best foot forward to have a chance of competing.

