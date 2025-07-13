Browns Nation

Saturday, July 12, 2025
Browns Rookie Arrested On Serious Charges

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a serious issue with new rookie Quinshon Judkins before his career has even begun.

Judkins was arrested on Saturday for battery and domestic violence charges.

“Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins arrested in Fort Lauderdale, per this from the Broward County Sheriff. Battery and domestic violence,” Zac Jackson said.

Judkins remains in custody after the arrest.

According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns are aware of the situation and gathering information.

“#Browns, a team spokesman said, are “aware and gathering information” on Quinshon Judkins’ arrest,” Easterling said.

While many of the details of the arrest are unclear, this situation will certainly raise questions about Judkins.

He is still one of 30 unsigned second-round picks and many reports state that the issue is the guaranteed money with his contract.

His college production has set high expectations and the Browns are banking on him to energize their ground game this season.

However, this recent legal issue poses immediate uncertainty regarding his contract situation and readiness for the start of the season.

The Browns are also counting on fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson to revitalize their running game in the wake of Nick Chubb leaving in free agency.

