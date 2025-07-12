Browns TE Gets Praise In New ESPN Poll

The Cleveland Browns’ offense left much to be desired in the 2024 NFL season as it struggled to consistently put points up on the board.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying as the Browns actually had a decent skill position group, but Deshaun Watson’s regression on the field cost the team dearly.

After head coach Kevin Stefanski elevated Jameis Winston to be a starter, Cleveland’s offense finally started to show more signs of life.

One of the primary contributors in the passing game was David Njoku, who was looking to continue his breakout following his strong 2023 NFL campaign.

While Njoku struggled to replicate his production from 2023, he still put up respectable numbers that put him squarely in the conversation as one of the best tight ends in the league.

In a recent anonymous ESPN poll, Njoku ranked as the 10th-ranked tight end and received high praise from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Njoku realized his enormous potential in 2023 with 882 yards, six touchdowns and a Pro Bowl nod despite playing with four different quarterbacks. The 2024 season was harder for Njoku, whose yards per catch dipped from 10.9 to 7.9. But he posted a respectable 64 catches and five touchdowns while playing in one of the league’s worst offenses,” Fowler wrote.

Njoku was widely regarded as an excellent athlete who needed to round out the finer parts of his game, but he’s done a good job in this area over the years.

Njoku should be in line for more opportunities in 2025, and it’ll be exciting to see if he can climb the rankings.

