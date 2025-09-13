Browns Rookie Could Be Key To Beating Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a tough Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in what will be a battle of AFC North foes, both looking to avoid starting 0-2.

Despite dropping their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns’ exciting rookie class proved that it should produce a number of impact players on both sides of the ball, but it’s one undrafted rookie who could be a major key to taking down the Ravens.

Analyst Mac Blank shared on X that rookie receiver Isaiah Bond getting free down the field has to happen in order to beat Baltimore, citing that the Ravens ran cover 0 more than any team in Week 1 and had four defensive backs give up a passer rating over 99.

Bond caught just one pass for five yards in Week 1, but the passing game as a whole showed plenty of signs of being much-improved from last year.

Cleveland was moving the ball all game, and in order to take down the Ravens, there is no question the Browns will have to air it out just like Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did against them in Week 1.

Bond can bring something to this offense that nobody else on the team can, and that’s downfield explosiveness and the ability to rip the top off of a defense.

Safety Grant Delpit poked the bear earlier this week by telling the media it’s not hard to tackle Derrick Henry, so you can likely expect a big game from Henry.

It’ll take a few deep passes to Bond to help counteract that offense, and it would be great to see the rookie have his coming-out party in Week 2.

