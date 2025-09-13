Grant Delpit Sends 3-Word Message About Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns prepare for a pivotal Week 2 division showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, one of this season’s Super Bowl favorites.

Cleveland’s defense dominated statistically in their season opener but fell short in a frustrating 17-16 loss to Cincinnati.

That performance sparked questions about whether the unit found extra motivation from the near-miss.

Safety Grant Delpit quickly dismissed that notion, explaining that the defense operates with higher standards than external motivation provides.

“We’re chasing greatness,” Delpit said during an interview with the Cleveland Browns Daily.

The simple statement reflects Cleveland’s defensive philosophy heading into 2025.

Despite the narrow defeat against Cincinnati, the Browns’ defense delivered an impressive showing that held the Bengals to just 46 rushing yards on 2.0 yards per carry.

Delpit anchored the effort by playing all 52 defensive snaps and recording four tackles.

Myles Garrett contributed two sacks while Isaiah McGuire created consistent pressure throughout the contest.

Cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward blanketed Cincinnati receivers, limiting Joe Burrow to 113 passing yards in the process.

The Ravens present a different challenge with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading their offensive attack.

Both players rank among the league’s most dangerous weapons at their respective positions.

Delpit remains confident about the matchup, even joking with reporters that tackling Henry is “not hard” ahead of the divisional clash.

Cleveland’s defense isn’t settling for respectable performances this season.

The unit expects to establish itself as a dominant force throughout 2025.

