Browns Rookie Could Make His Debut On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns face uncertainty at quarterback heading into Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders was slated for his second preseason start but now carries a questionable designation after suffering an oblique injury during Wednesday’s practice.

The injury creates complications for a Browns quarterback room already dealing with multiple health concerns.

Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel has been practicing despite his own injury issues.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the situation while outlining his plans for both rookie quarterbacks during the preseason.

“The plan was always to give both guys a start in the preseason. We will see how it works out,” Stefanski said, per Zac Jackson.

With Sanders’ injury, it is likely that Gabriel will start the Browns’ 2nd preseason game on Saturday.

The coaching staff plans to evaluate both quarterbacks in the next few days before making final decisions on availability.

The Browns selected Gabriel 94th overall after his productive college career spanning UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Sanders came off the board 50 picks later despite projections that had him going much earlier in the draft.

Joe Flacco remains the projected starter but his preseason participation remains unclear as the team manages the 40-year-old veteran’s workload.

Among the quarterbacks currently on the roster, only Flacco has avoided spending time in the medical tent this summer.

The injury situations could force Cleveland to adjust their evaluation timeline for both rookies as they work to establish a clear pecking order behind Flacco entering the regular season.

