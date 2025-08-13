Browns WR Shined In Joint Practice With Eagles

The Cleveland Browns have carried their preseason opener momentum into joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

While the defense has drawn most of the headlines for dominating Philadelphia’s offense, several Browns players on the other side of the ball have also caught attention.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has stood out during these competitive sessions.

The veteran has shown the consistency and work ethic that could earn him a significant role in Cleveland’s offense this season.

Analyst Lance Reisland spoke about Johnson’s performance on ‘Sports 4 CLE’ after watching the intense practices unfold.

“You can see the difference when he’s going against a different team, right? You can see his high level. He stepped up to the plate today. He’s been really good in practice, but going against those good Eagles’ corners, he was really good today. You can see the level he can be at if he’s on the field. He’s really talented,” Reisland said.

Reisland also noted Johnson’s route-running ability and sudden movements that create separation.

The receiver has been effective both in the slot and on the outside, excelling on comeback routes and dig patterns as he works to establish himself in Cleveland’s receiver room.

Johnson signed with the Browns in April on a veteran minimum contract. He has impressed coaches and analysts with his determination during practice sessions.

The 2024 season proved challenging for Johnson with multiple team changes and inconsistent production, but he appears focused on revitalizing his career in Cleveland.

Recent joint practice reports highlight his ability to create separation and make connections on key routes.

These performances have shown glimpses of the Pro Bowl form he displayed earlier in his career.

His preseason debut saw limited playing time with a few missed connections.

However, Johnson’s speed and work ethic have kept him in strong consideration for a meaningful role when the regular season begins.

