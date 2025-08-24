Browns Rookie Dominated In Saturday’s Preseason Finale

The Cleveland Browns gave their fans a lot to be excited about in Saturday’s 19-17 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams, which hopefully gave the team a bit of momentum heading into Week 1 after wrapping up the preseason at 3-0.

There were plenty of standout performances on both sides of the ball, but one rookie put forth another dominant performance on defense that surely solidified his place atop the depth chart.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger finished the game with a game-high six tackles despite playing just 11 snaps across two series.

Browns rookie LB Carson Schwesinger played just 11 snaps in two series and still finished with a game-high six tackles. The No. 33 overall pick in this year’s draft has been a standout from Day 1 of camp. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 24, 2025

Schwesinger has been turning heads from the minute he stepped on the field at the beginning of camp, including six tackles in the preseason opener.

He was a bit of a surprising pick at No. 33 overall, but it’s easy to see why the Browns made that decision if you’ve paid any attention to what has gone on in camp and during preseason.

He filled up the stat sheet as well as anybody in the NCAA last year during his breakout campaign at UCLA, and it will be fun to see how much of that ability translates to the next level.

Schwesinger is going to have a major role out of the gate, especially with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the year due to the neck injury he suffered last season.

Cleveland needs playmakers wherever it can find them, and Schwesinger is looking every bit like the type of gamebreaking weapon this defense needs to emerge alongside Myles Garrett.

NEXT:

Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Dustin Hopkins Saturday