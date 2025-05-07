Browns Rookie Drawing Buzz As Breakout Sleeper

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to add more horsepower to their RB room this offseason.

They likely won’t bring back Nick Chubb, and while Jerome Ford had some solid numbers in terms of yards per carry, he might not be the true workhorse back they need.

With that in mind, they chose to take two potential starters early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And while Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins should be in line to be the primary back, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes that Dylan Sampson could legitimately be a breakout star this season:

“It appears as if the Cleveland Browns are attempting to replace Nick Chubb, their third-leading rusher of all time, with a running back by committee approach. After using a second-round pick on Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins, the Browns took advantage of the deep position group by double-dipping and spending a fourth rounder on Dylan Sampson,” Holder wrote. “The former Volunteer could seamlessly take over if something were to happen to Judkins or win the job outright with his combination of zone-rushing skills and explosiveness.”

This isn’t much of a hot take, as Sampson was also a highly graded running back with a sky-high upside.

His footwork and ability to change directions ranked among the best in his class.

He has a great understanding of how to use his body and find openings in the opposing defense, and while he has an aggressive running style, he’s also patient and doesn’t force things.

Sampson also has the ability to turn the corner and break out for big plays once he sees an inch of space.

Kevin Stefanski will be in charge of the offense again, so the running game will be crucial.

More than that, bringing in a new offensive line coach, plus getting former All-Pros Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller back to full strength, should also help with the running game, and Sampson will have a fair shot to prove why he should be the starter.

