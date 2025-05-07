Browns Will Unveil Alternate Helmet This Summer

The Cleveland Browns have one of the simplest, yet most elegant uniforms in all of sports.

Its classic look and vintage vibes are so pleasing to the eyes, and so is the color combination.

That’s why the fans should be thrilled to know that their team has been chosen to unveil a new alternate helmet next season.

According to a report by Andrew Lind of Sports Logos, the Browns will join the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders on that list.

According to multiple sources, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders will all unveil new alternate helmets this summer: https://t.co/48pnyeVlPT pic.twitter.com/4ey9MgxuTo — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) May 6, 2025

Notably, most of those teams are projected to be playoff-caliber competition, so hopefully, Kevin Stefanski’s team will be able to join them there as well.

The Browns are coming off a tough season, and it’s hard to believe the current brass will survive another disappointing campaign.

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski know their job security depends on whether they can get the job done this season, and there will be little to no margin for error this time around.

It will all begin with their quarterback situation.

While it might seem that their quarterback for the future isn’t on the roster and might not even be in the league yet, finding the right guy to take the reins of the offense could make or break their aspirations.

Their defense got an absolute stud in Mason Graham, and they should take a leap forward after some regression last season.

At the end of the day, it’s nice to look cool, but it’s even better to win.

