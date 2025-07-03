Rookie Mason Graham Gets Intense Endorsement

The Cleveland Browns made headlines by trading down from No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The move meant passing on elite prospects Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter.

At No. 5 overall, the Browns then selected Mason Graham, who dominated as one of college football’s most disruptive interior defenders.

While the pick initially drew some skepticism, optimism has been building among Cleveland fans as they recognize Graham’s potential impact.

Analyst Lance Reisland recently offered his assessment of the rookie during the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast.

“Mason Graham is a guy, I will promise you this, when the pads go on, Mason Graham is a complete nasty human being,” Reisland said.

Graham fits perfectly into coordinator Jim Schwartz’s aggressive defensive system.

With Myles Garrett drawing double teams on the edge and Denzel Ward leading the secondary, the Browns identified Graham as the interior presence they needed.

The Michigan product brings the ability to collapse the pocket, stuff running lanes and win individual matchups.

Coaches have praised his work ethic, football intelligence and relentless motor, and his hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach could provide exactly what the Browns’ front seven was missing.

The pressure remains significant given what Cleveland sacrificed. Trading away the opportunity to select a generational talent like Hunter puts Graham squarely in the spotlight.

Critics will be watching closely to see if he can justify the decision.

If Graham carries his college dominance to the NFL, the Browns may have found their long-term defensive cornerstone while proving their draft strategy was sound all along.

NEXT:

Browns May Have Found A Hidden Gem On Defense