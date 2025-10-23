Browns Rookie Has Reached Historic Franchise Milestone

The Cleveland Browns are Quinshon Judkins’ team now.

Regardless of who’s at quarterback, the rookie running back will be the focal point of the offense going forward.

He’s earned that right just six games into his NFL career, and a blowout win in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins was another example of what he can do.

According to Dan Murphy, Judkins is the first Browns rookie to rush for at least three touchdowns in a single game in 25 years.

He joined Travis Prentice, Jim Brown and Chet Hanulak as the only ones to ever achieve that feat.

.@Browns rookies to rush for at least 3 TDs in a game:

Quinshon Judkins (2025)

Travis Prentice (2000)

Jim Brown (1957)

Chet Hanulak (1954) — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) October 23, 2025

Judkins missed most of training camp and the entire preseason as he dealt with legal issues off the field.

His season debut was also delayed because of the resulting contract impasse.

Even though he was barely involved in the game plan in Week 2, it didn’t take long before he proved to be special.

He’s shown that those who thought Ohio State backfield mate TreVeyon Henderson was the better NFL Draft prospect were wrong.

He’s also helped the Browns overcome the loss of Nick Chubb, which is no small thing, considering everything Chubb did for the organization during his career.

The passing game still has plenty of room to improve, and chances are that the Browns’ quarterback of the future isn’t even on the roster.

But at least they can trust their rookie running back to do the heavy lifting until then.

