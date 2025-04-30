Browns Rookie Is Among Best-Selling Jerseys From Draft Class

Many NFL fans love the hype that new rookies bring to the game.

That was evident again with the latest report of jersey sales among rookie players.

Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick out of Colorado, has the third-highest-selling jersey among rookies, according to a report by the official NFL shop.

That’s behind Travis Hunter and Cam Ward, who were taken with the No. 2 and No. 1 selections, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OfficialNFLShop (@officialnflshop)

Sanders, had to wait until Day 3, the fifth round, and the No. 144 selection to finally hear his name called.

A three-day event involving a now-infamous prank call and hundreds of memes later, he finally got the nod.

Now, he has to prove why the league made a mistake 143 times in a row.

Sanders clearly has a huge fan base rooting for him, mostly because of what his father accomplished, but that can only get him so far.

Some analysts went as far as to claim that all 32 teams had colluded to humiliate him.

It’ll be up to him to either make or break that argument with his play on the field.

Sanders will now have to compete with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, who seemed to be the front office’s guy all along.

This will clearly be an uncomfortable situation for the coaching staff, as Sanders will have a lot of people demanding that they give him the job.

NEXT:

Former Heisman Winner Sends Big Message To Shedeur Sanders