Former Heisman Winner Sends Big Message To Shedeur Sanders

The NFL sent Shedeur Sanders a clear message.

Whether they tried to make a point with him or had it against his father is not up for debate here, but one thing’s for sure: He’s now going to have to earn everything.

With that in mind, former Heisman trophy winner and Bowling Green head coach Eddie George let him know that it was now up to him to earn his stripes in the league:

“I think this will be Shedeur’s finest hour,” George said. “He has the opportunity now to go and compete for the job and show people, ‘Hey, you missed out on a big opportunity.’ You know, I tell kids all the time, it’s not how you start in the NFL, it’s how you finish,” he said.

"I think this will be Shedeur's finest hour," George said. "He has the opportunity now to go and compete for the job and show people, 'Hey, you missed out on a big opportunity.' You know, I tell kids all the time, it's not how you start in the NFL, it's how you finish," he said.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders’ camp clearly misread the room with their draft stock.

Some claimed that the league colluded to humiliate him, but that argument is full of holes.

There are no guarantees when you’re a fifth-round pick, much less when you’re competing with three other quarterbacks, two of whom have NFL experience.

All eyes will be on Shedeur now, but that was always a part of the equation.

He will have to prove that he deserves to be there and get the QB1 job, and the Browns made it loud and clear that they won’t just give him anything.

